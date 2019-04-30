Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can get Mary's burgers in Circular Quay starting tomorrow
You can get Mary's burgers in Circular Quay starting tomorrow

By Emily Lloyd-Tait Posted: Tuesday April 30 2019, 10:02am

A cheeseburger on a wooden table
Photograph: Supplied
Remember when we told you that the Mary's crew had saved the Basement from becoming yet another apartment tower? Well phase one of the plan to make Circular Quay a late-night destination again is coming to fruition tomorrow when Mary's CQ opens on the ground floor.
There's still work happening underground in the subterranean band room and restaurant, but up where the sun shines you'll be able to grab a classic Mary's burger, some fried chicken, their famous mash and gravy and a cheeky bevvy starting Wednesday May 1. 
Don't get around beef or just trying to eat less meat? They're also introducing a 100 per cent vegan menu that mirrors all your fast food faves, subbing in deep-fried cauliflower, vegan patties, and faux cheese. 
And for all the vitamin D deficient Sydneysiders who listened too closely to the 'Slip, Slop, Slap' campaign, there will be alfresco seating at Mary's CQ, so you can sit out under the big fig tree and smash fries and natural wine. 
Mary's CQ opens on Wednesday May 1. Mary's Underground will open later in May/June 2019. 
If you can't wait that long to party, check out the best clubs and nightlife hot spots in Sydney.
By Emily Lloyd-Tait

