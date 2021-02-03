SydneyChange city
Timeout

Fireball Valentine's Day heart-shaped box filled with whisky
Photograph: Fireball

You can give your Valentine ten bottles of spicy whisky in this heart-shaped box

You know what says 'I love you'? A bunch of Fireball

By
Cassidy Knowlton
Guys, Valentine's Day is coming up. Yeah, we know, it snuck up on us too. But while you could shower your loved ones (or yourself!) with gifts or flowers, the real way to your beloved's heart might be by showering them in Fireball (not literally, that would be sticky). 

The cinnamon whisky has released a special heart-shaped box for Valentine's Day, filled with ten 50ml mini-bottles of Fireball. The 'Chocolate is for Amateurs' box is available for $45, plus about $7 delivery to metro Sydney. And hey, since the word 'amateurs' literally means 'lovers', maybe you should go ahead and buy some chocolate, too.

Looking for date ideas and other Valentine's Day inspo? We've got you covered.

