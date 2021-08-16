Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Koko Black Easter 2021 range
Photograph: Koko Black/Supplied

The best chocolate shops in Melbourne

Treat your loved one or yourself to some of Melbourne's finest chocolate

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/9a7098cd-1325-45e7-b6d1-f85219445bfb.jpg
Written by
Nicola Dowse
Advertising

Chocolate is full of powerful antioxidants and helps the release of serotonin. Basically, it's good for you (or so we wish to believe). Melbourne is home to several specialty chocolate shops that would make even Willy Wonka a little jealous. Many allow you to order online, so you can get your fix to enjoy at home.

If you're looking for chocolate in the form of gelato, you can find a list of Melbourne's best ice cream and gelato here.

Melbourne's sweetest chocolate shops

Bibelot

1. Bibelot

  • Restaurants
  • South Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Takeaway or delivery: Pickup only. Order online with 48 hours' notice

Bibelot is an ambitious proposition: espresso bar, gelateria, pâtisserie, café, and chocolate shop. You can spy on the chocolatier tempering away in the chocolate room, sit on the stylish-but-stark seats at the front and spy on Coventry Street, or occupy the emerald-green sofa in the café space at the back. There’s a glass-and-gold chest of drawers in the centre, stocked with Bibelot’s bags of grown-up lollies at grown-up prices: cocoa pop and orange-infused white chocolate; caramelised puff corn with milk chocolate and pink salt; chocolate nougat and so on. If you're going to give yourself a toothache, why not do it with style?

Read more
Koko Black
Photograph: Supplied

2. Koko Black

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

Takeaway or delivery: Both. Order online for pickup or delivery. Delivery is free on orders over $100, and you can even get same-day delivery.

This artisan chocolatier is located in the historic Royal Arcade, and it's not out of the ordinary to find a line snaking out into Bourke Street to get inside. Having mastered the fine art of European chocolate making, this luxury chocolate retailer sells everything from chocolate blocks and chocolate-coated roasted almonds to praline gift boxes and delicious hot chocolates. 

Read more
Advertising
Mörk Chocolate Brew House

3. Mörk Chocolate Brew House

  • Restaurants
  • North Melbourne

Takeaway or delivery: Both. Order online and pick up your chocolatey goodness in person if you're within 5km of the North Melbourne premises. Otherwise, Mörk ships Australia-wide.

Any Melburnian chocaholic worth their smoked salt already knows about Mörk’s artisan hot chocolate powders, served in Seven Seeds, St Ali and other café stalwarts. Mörk means ‘dark’ in Swedish; these chocolate powders come with a hefty cacao count. Husband-and-wife team Josefin and Kiril source cacao liquor from Venezuela, cocoa powder from Ghana and unrefined coconut blossom sugar from West Java, blending all three in their ‘brews’. Tarts, cookies, pralines and marshmallows are Mörk-made.

Read more
Burch & Purchese Sweet Studio
Photograph: Graham Denholm

4. Burch & Purchese Sweet Studio

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra
  • price 1 of 4

Takeway or delivery: Both. Order online or call 03 9827 7060 with 24 hours' notice for delivery Victoria-wide.

Darren Purchese is a sweet-fanged candy bandit and the man responsible for a salted caramel spread so good it has its own fan page. The Chapel Street magic store is full of desserts and products for making DIY home creations (fruit salad white chocolate, and toppings that crackle and fizz). Get your mittens on beautiful chocolate creations including cake pops, edible figurines, layer cakes and tarts. 

Read more
Advertising
Monsieur Truffle
Photograph: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

5. Monsieur Truffle

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick

Takeway or delivery: Both. Order online for free delivery Victoria-wide (for orders over $49.90, and you can certainly stretch to pay that much for chocolate, can't you?). Or if you're within 5km of the Brunswick East shop, you can pick up your treats yourself.

Thibault Fregoni, owner of this Brunswick chocolate factory, is the only chocolatier in Melbourne who is roasting, winnowing, grinding and refining his very own chocolate from raw cacao and selling it under the brand Monsieur Truffe. He’s a man obsessed with creating perfect chocolate from ethically sourced beans and educating the public about origins and the production process through chocolate appreciation classes. Buy blocks of the finished product, distinguished by country of origin, or hit ’em up for a hot chocolate you could stand a spoon in.

Read more
Ratio Cocoa Roasters
Photograph: Supplied

6. Ratio Cocoa Roasters

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and sweets
  • Brunswick

Takeaway or delivery: Both. Order online, and shipping is free on orders over $50.

Ratio Cocoa Roasters is a bean-to-bar chocolate store that uses single-origin cacao beans to create handcrafted chocolate bars. Ratio’s tart – but delicious – dark chocolate is made up of only two ingredients: cocoa nibs and organic raw cane sugar that’s sourced from Brazil. Head to the Sydney Road store and try it for yourself or take part in one of Ratio’s behind-the-scenes chocolate tours, which give insight into the very Willy Wonka-like chocolate making process.

Read more
Advertising
The Ministry of Chocolate

7. The Ministry of Chocolate

  • Restaurants
  • Malvern

Takeway or delivery: Yes, both. Order online and pick up your treats or have them sent to your door.

From humble beginnings at the Farmers Markets, The Ministry of Chocolate opened its own retail store supplying Melbourne with the finest of chocolate in 2012. They make everything in house, from their boxes of chocolates to seasonal treats like chocolate eggs, Christmas goodies and Valentine's Day treats for your loved ones. The Ministry of Chocolate's Malvern store also serves a range of cakes, slices and coffee. 

Read more
Cacao
Photograph: Supplied / Cacao

8. Cacao

Takeaway or delivery: Both. Order online and get your chocolates shipped, or pick them up if you live closed to 2 Kembla Street, Cheltenham.

Grab a box of Cacao's finest. This chocolaterie specialises in beautifully made filled chocolates, macarons and all manner of sweet treats. Cacao is owned by pastry chefs and chocolatiers Laurent Meric and Tim Clark, whose skills have taken them around the world. Cacao's retail store has now closed, but you can still order from them online

Read more
Advertising
Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie & Ice Creamery

9. Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie & Ice Creamery

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink

Takeaway or delivery: Delivery. Order online.

After becoming a landmark stop-over for families traipsing through the Yarra Valley, passionate chocolatiers have opened a new location along another popular holiday route. The Chocolaterie and Ice Creamery indulges kids and adults alike with more than 250 creamy European delights for sample and purchase. Along with chocolates and truffles, there can be nothing more refreshing during a hot summer road trip than a homemade ice cream. The café is also worth stopping by, which uses garden produce to provide meal options with a fondue, hot chocolate or ice cream to finish.

Read more
Pana Chocolate

10. Pana Chocolate

  • Restaurants
  • Richmond

Takeaway or delivery: Pickup only. Pala Chocolate is also available at some independent retailers.

Chocolate that's dairy free, soy free, gluten free and vegan shouldn't be this delicious. In fact, we'd suspect that the folks behind Pana Chocolate's rich, smooth delights were wizards from the future if they didn't clearly outline their chocolate recipe on their website (spoiler: it involves cacao powder, agave nectar and coconut nectar). Find rows of colourful paleo-friendly cakes and individual chocolates – plus the full selection of their famous bars to unwrap later at their Richmond shop.

Read more
Advertising
Hahndorf's Fine Chocolates

11. Hahndorf's Fine Chocolates

  • Restaurants
  • Balwyn North

Takeway or delivery: Neither. 

These guys are out in North Balwyn and have been doing the chocolate-factory-cum-café gig for years before it was A Thing (as they somewhat tersely mention on their website). Expect traditional truffles and a bowl of hot chocolate the size of your head to drink while browsing.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Head to the beach with your bounty

Show moreLoading animation

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Advertising
Advertising
Melbourne theatre and musicals in February
Photograph: Justin Ridler

Melbourne theatre and musicals in February

  • Theatre
  • Musicals

Melbourne's theatre scene has really kicked into top gear this February, with our major companies starting their mainstage seasons in grand style. Malthouse Theatre has a brilliantly funny two-man take on The Importance of Being Earnest, while Melbourne Theatre Company is premiering the debut play by Benjamin Law. There's plenty of brilliant queer performance around the city thanks to Midsumma Festival, while Asia TOPA is filling our stages with surprising and eclectic shows from the Asia-Pacific region.

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
The best tours in Melbourne

The best tours in Melbourne

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours

From food to laneways, drinking to ghosts, these tours are the best way to get to know a different side of Melbourne.

Read more
Advertising
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.