Treat your loved one or yourself to some of Melbourne's finest chocolate

Chocolate is full of powerful antioxidants and helps the release of serotonin. Basically, it's good for you (or so we wish to believe). Melbourne is home to several specialty chocolate shops that would make even Willy Wonka a little jealous. Many allow you to order online, so you can get your fix to enjoy at home.

If you're looking for chocolate in the form of gelato, you can find a list of Melbourne's best ice cream and gelato here.