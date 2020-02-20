Artist Kate Mitchell has spent the past four months photographing hundreds of Sydneysiders for her major artwork, which aims to create a snapshot of contemporary Australia with a photograph of a person for every registered job title in the country – with one significant twist.

These are by no means typical portraits. All Auras Touch captures the subject’s human energy field, or aura, using electromagnetic field imaging equipment. The resulting images reveal an invisible world: luminous clouds of vibrant hues swirling around the subject.

So far Mitchell has ticked off an actor, a politician, a teacher, a surgeon, a railway worker, a scientist, a goat herder, to name just a few. At the time of publishing, Mitchell is only 99 portraits short of completing her goal of photographing one person for every occupation recognised by the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations, all 1023 of them.

<div><div><div><div><figure class="op-interactive"><div class="video"><div class="video" data-module="lazy_video" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0NAf2RBBljg?rel=0&showinfo=0&autoplay=1&enablejsapi=1"><img class="video_splash lazyload" data-src="https://img.youtube.com/vi/0NAf2RBBljg/sddefault.jpg"><span class="play_button"></span></div></div></figure></div></div></div></div>