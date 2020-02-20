Artist Kate Mitchell has spent the past four months photographing hundreds of Sydneysiders for her major artwork, which aims to create a snapshot of contemporary Australia with a photograph of a person for every registered job title in the country – with one significant twist.
These are by no means typical portraits. All Auras Touch captures the subject’s human energy field, or aura, using electromagnetic field imaging equipment. The resulting images reveal an invisible world: luminous clouds of vibrant hues swirling around the subject.
So far Mitchell has ticked off an actor, a politician, a teacher, a surgeon, a railway worker, a scientist, a goat herder, to name just a few. At the time of publishing, Mitchell is only 99 portraits short of completing her goal of photographing one person for every occupation recognised by the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations, all 1023 of them.
Carriageworks is now on the hunt for people who are currently or who have ever been employed as the remaining occupations on the list, so they can be invited to come and have their auras photographed as part of the exhibition. Check it out if you or someone you know is an acupuncturist, a bricklayer, a magistrate, a mothercraft nurse or one of 95 other positions yet to be filled. You can check the remaining occupations and register here.
Mitchell is photographing auras for four more days on February 22, 23, 24 and 25, and will accept walk-ins during this time. All Auras Touch is one of four huge installations currently showing at Carriageworks in Eveleigh until March 1. It is free to view daily between 10am and 6pm.