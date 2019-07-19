Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can help reinvigorate Sydney’s native flora at this gardening drive
You can help reinvigorate Sydney’s native flora at this gardening drive

By Olivia Gee Posted: Friday July 19 2019, 4:37pm

If you relish the task of cultivating your own forest of houseplants, you may be inclined to donate your time and green thumbs to help make Sydney’s streets and parks a little leafier. On Sunday, July 28 it’s National Tree Day (yep, there is a day for everything) and the City of Sydney, in collaboration with Planet Ark, is asking residents to help them plant 1,500 native plants at Dalgal Way, Forest Lodge, just beside the Tramsheds.

You’ll be working with things like fast-growing shrubs and native grasses for ground cover, perennial herbs, and flowering bushes that will provide habitats for butterflies and stimulate pollination processes. Afterwards, you’ll be treated to a free barbecue with veggo options for your efforts.

Along with the plating day, the City will also be providing schools and child care centres with native flora so they can participate in the green city glow-up which is part of a commitment to increase Sydney’s urban canopy by 50 per cent by 2030.

If you’re keen to have a chinwag about plants with fellow leaf lovers while making Sydney a greener place to live, you’ll need to sign up for the day’s volunteer planting.

