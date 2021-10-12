Sydney


Jeff and Anthony from The Wiggles post in band t-shirts for Screamfeeder and Dirty Three
Photograph: Supplied/Ausmusic T-shirt Day | Jeff and Anthony Wiggle

You can help to revive Australia’s live music industry this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

Break out your band shirts, it's time to get back to the gig

Written by
Alannah Maher
That annual date where Aussies are encouraged to wear their favourite (Australian) band shirt is back on Friday, November 19. Supported by ARIA, you’ll be used to seeing the hallowed date that celebrates daggy shirts and grungy gig memories celebrated across triple j, Double J and the ABC part of Ausmusic Month.

This year music industry charity, Support Act, is calling on everyone to get on board to help boost our re-emerging local scene. You can help to raise urgently-needed funds for music workers in crisis due to the devastating impacts of Covid. Essentially everyone working in live music – that’s artists, artist managers, crew, roadies and other music workers – have lost jobs and income over the past 18 months, and the future is still anything but certain. 

There are a few ways you can get involved and help support the music industry this year:

  1. You can buy a T-shirt from the official Ausmusic online store, which includes official shirts for artists like G Flip, Powderfinger, Tones and I, Lime Cordiale and others 
  2. Fundraise with a team of workmates, schoolmates, friends or family 
  3. Donate directly to Support Act 
  4. Or, if you don’t have the capacity for the above, you can just snap a selfie in merch from your favourite Aussie musicians and post to social media using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday to raise awareness and support your faves 
A record number of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day ambassadors have put their names behind this year’s campaign including Jessica Mauboy, Jon Stevens, 5 Seconds of Summer, Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, and Neil Finn. There’s also Accordion Hans, Mo’Ju, Myf Warhurst, Ngaiire, Peking Duk, Rob Mills, the Amity Affliction, the OG Wiggles, the Teskey Brothers and Travis Collins.

Since the start of the pandemic, Support Act has committed $22.8m in the form of 10,000 crisis relief grants to music and live performing arts workers in need, and provided mental health and wellbeing support to many thousands more through its mental health programs and wellbeing helpline.

For further information on Ausmusic T-Shirt Day visit ausmusictshirtday.org.au.

