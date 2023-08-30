This slice of Pacific Island paradise is now only five hours away, with non-stop flights from $309 one way

Pack your bags! For the first time in three decades, Aussies can fly directly to Rarotonga, the largest of the sparkly and secluded Cook Islands. We have everyone's *favourite* budget airline, Jetstar, to thank for this fresh new flight path which brings our dreams of paradise a mere five-hour trip away.

Likened by locals to “what Hawaii was 50 years ago”, these tropical islands are a handy halfway holiday spot between Sydney and the Aloha State. Think endless sunshine, pure relaxation and all the vacation feels – minus the tourist traps and over-the-top tipping.

Jetstar’s recent debut flight from Sydney Airport to the Cook Islands was a historical touchdown, marking the first time an Australian airline has serviced the South Pacific route since the Ansett-operated Cook Islands International stopped running its direct flights in 1990.

Prior to June, sun-seeking Aussie travellers had to endure a lengthy layover in New Zealand to reach the island nation. But, now you could be sipping on coconuts and tanning on the turquoise shores in just over five hours with thrice-weekly flights running on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Lucky holidaygoers will take off in Jetstar’s sparkly new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft at 9.30pm and will arrive in Rarotonga by the time the sun rises at 7am local time in Rarotonga. That’s 3am Sydney time (a day ahead), but we’re not complaining as there’s nothing like some rest and relaxation on the beach to fight off the jet lag.

If you keep your eyes on Jetstar’s Friday Fare Frenzy, you could snap up tickets for as cheap as $500 return. One-way flights are standard $309 for those who can’t wait.

Can't make it to the Cook Islands just yet?

