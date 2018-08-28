You can now get vegan pizza by the metre

We might have a ways to go before we can challenge Melbourne for their pro-vegan offerings, but up on the Lower North Shore they're advancing Sydney's plant-based dining credentials, one metre of pizza at a time.

The Italian Bar Pizza in North Willoughby has a dedicated vegan pizza menu all week long, but now they're creating a Sunday tradition with a special lunch offering: a metre-long pizza called the Vegan Godfather.

It's a three-in-one, with 33cm (or thereabouts) dedicated to the Vittorio's Secret, which comes topped with roasted zucchini, capsicum, artichoke, basil, and notzarella cheese on a tomato base. It then segues into the the Vegana Papa Smurf that features forest mushrooms, thyme, truffle oil and more notzarella on an olive oil base. The last third is saved for the Cicciolina, which is another tomato based pizza capped with grilled eggplant, rosemary roast potatoes, caramelised onion and dairy-free mozzarella.

Now you can host your very own vegan pizza party for four to six people. Gather your plant-based pals, book a table and embrace a venue that's paying a lot more than lip service to vegan dining.

