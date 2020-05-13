You can now pick up drive-through cocktails at this Sydney gin bar

Driving and cocktails shouldn't usually go hand in hand – but there's an exception to be made for Chippendale bar Gin Lane's new drive-through service selling bottled cocktails – for you to drink in the safety of your own home, of course.



Gin Lane, master creators of elaborate, gin-based cocktails, have launched a new range of bottled cocktails which you can pick up from their inner-city store between Wednesday and Saturday from 2 - 8.30pm. There are lavender and Mediterranean-inspired G&Ts – the latter features Spanish gin, tonic, thyme, lavender, rosemary, and olive – as well as classics like Espresso Martinis and Negronis – all twizzled and shaken to perfection by renowned mixologist Grant Collins.

Drive by Kensington Street to pick up your preferred beverage. Just give the master mixers at least fifteen minutes notice on weekdays (and half an hour on weekends) by sending them a text at 0415 122 113 to order, or an email to hello@ginlanesydney.com. You can also score free delivery if you live within six kilometres of the lane.



