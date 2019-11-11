You can now recycle soft plastics and coffee capsules at Marrickville Metro

Sydney has been on a sustainability sprint of late, with deliverable, apartment-sized, eco-friendly live Christmas trees becoming the Yuletide flora of choice, and initiatives for door-to-door e-waste and textile recycling popping up around the city. Now Inner Westies have another avenue for separating the recyclables that don’t belong in yellow bins or cardboard skips.

A community recycling space at Marrickville Metro Shopping Centre has just been opened so when you can’t reduce or reuse, you can recycle items in the most efficient way. This means things that aren’t permitted to be disposed of in your home recycling bin can still be saved from landfill.

The tricky recyclables that you should cart to the wall include: soft plastics, household batteries, beauty packaging, mobile phones and their accessories, and single-use coffee and tea capsules. The wall has handy hints for how you can become a recycling goddess (like washing out your containers) and what is, unfortunately, not accepted.

Photograph: Supplied

This Marie Kondo-level well-ordered wall sits near Australia Post within the centre. Head here for all your tricky recycling needs during the shopping centre opening hours, or to use the reusable bag station – where you can borrow and return shopping bags if you forgot your own tote – which has been a feature at the Metro since July 2018.

