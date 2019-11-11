Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right You can now recycle soft plastics and coffee capsules at Marrickville Metro
News / City Life

You can now recycle soft plastics and coffee capsules at Marrickville Metro

By Olivia Gee Posted: Monday November 11 2019, 4:49pm

Person using the Marrickville Metro recycling wall.
Photograph: Supplied

Sydney has been on a sustainability sprint of late, with deliverable, apartment-sized, eco-friendly live Christmas trees becoming the Yuletide flora of choice, and initiatives for door-to-door e-waste and textile recycling popping up around the city. Now Inner Westies have another avenue for separating the recyclables that don’t belong in yellow bins or cardboard skips.

A community recycling space at Marrickville Metro Shopping Centre has just been opened so when you can’t reduce or reuse, you can recycle items in the most efficient way. This means things that aren’t permitted to be disposed of in your home recycling bin can still be saved from landfill.

The tricky recyclables that you should cart to the wall include: soft plastics, household batteries, beauty packaging, mobile phones and their accessories, and single-use coffee and tea capsules. The wall has handy hints for how you can become a recycling goddess (like washing out your containers) and what is, unfortunately, not accepted.

Photograph: Supplied

This Marie Kondo-level well-ordered wall sits near Australia Post within the centre. Head here for all your tricky recycling needs during the shopping centre opening hours, or to use the reusable bag station – where you can borrow and return shopping bags if you forgot your own tote – which has been a feature at the Metro since July 2018.

If you love the natural world, check out our favourite Sydney parks full of flourishing greenery and room to roam.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Olivia Gee 90 Posts

Olivia Gee joined the Time Out Sydney team in 2018 and is now the Associate Editor.

She's your go-to gal for Sydney-based activities and events, from dance classes to music festivals, annual talks and all the fun things to do on the weekend. Olivia may be relatively new to Sydney, but she's spent a lot of time dancing, eating and hiking through cities around the world. She's developed a keen eye for fun that she's excited to share with Time Out readers. To that wealth of knowledge, Olivia also brings her journalistic skills developed during placements in regional newsrooms. She loves to research, ask the right questions and tell the most authentic and accurate stories. She's also a competitive op-shopper and feels safest surrounded by houseplants and personable animals.

You can reach her at olivia.gee@timeout.com