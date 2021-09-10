Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Children walk across stone path on pond at Sydney Park
Photograph: Supplied/City of Sydney

Where to find the best Sydney parks

Escape the high-rises to one of the most beautiful parks and gardens in Sydney

Edited by
Maxim Boon
Written by
Fatima Olumee
&
Time Out editors
Advertising

Update, September 10: If you live outside of the 12 LGAs of concern and you are within 5km of a park, you are currently allowed to go there for outdoor exercise or recreation. However please abide by the following:

  • Adults who are not in the same household can only gather in groups of no more than two people for exercise, including walking and running, and outdoor recreation, like reading or having a picnic.
  • Mask rules apply when you are not eating or drinking.
  • Carpooling is not permitted for any reason outside of households, so if you are meeting a friend, you'll need to get there independently or via public transport.
  • Households can go as a group but must not mingle with other households.
  • Group sport is not permitted, including basketball or footy.
  • You may not travel further than 5km from your home to go to a park, and you may be asked to produce evidence of your home address to prove this. Here's a handy interactive map so you can check where your nearest park is.

Stay safe Sydney

Whether you're looking to go for a run, walk your dog, have a sedate picnic or just take a break from your four walls, these are the parks to visit.

They have sprawling open spaces, free barbecues and shaded spots to while away an afternoon or simply catch a break at lunchtime. Some of these parks also welcome horse riding, if you fancy a bit of equestrian exercise. 

Stretch those legs with the best walks in Sydney or find the best picnic spots in Sydney and the best free barbecue spots in Sydney for more ideas. 

The best parks in Sydney

Centennial Park
Photograph: Lawrence Furzey/Destination NSW

1. Centennial Park

  • Things to do
  • Centennial Park

Best for: kicking back or working out

It’s not hard to scout out a secluded spot to lay under the shade, read a book, or have your lunch in Sydney's largest park. The statues, ponds and native flora make this location a pretty place all year round. There’s an outdoor fitness station, places to cycle or horse ride, and ranger-led walks to join onto.  

Read more
Hyde Park

2. Hyde Park

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

Best for: lunchtime catch-ups

Australia’s oldest park is found in the middle of the city. Take a leisurely stroll around the historic Archibald fountain, or find a quiet spot for losing yourself in a good book. Hyde Park offers an escape from the concrete jungle and it’s only a four-minute walk from Town Hall Station.

Read more
Advertising
Barangaroo Reserve
Photograph: Anna Kucera/Destination NSW

3. Barangaroo Reserve

  • Things to do
  • Barangaroo

Best for: watching the sunset

Sydney’s newest foreshore park is six hectares of open headland space rich in Aboriginal history. Named after the prominent fisherwoman Barangaroo, the waterfront park is ideal for sprawling across the grass as you admire the sweeping harbour views. There are plenty of walking and cycling paths, shady spots under trees and even free WiFi.

Read more
Royal Botanic Gardens
Photograph: Steve Back/Destination NSW

4. Royal Botanic Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Sydney

Best for: native flora – plus Opera House views

This harbourside botanic garden has colourful flower beds that make excellent still life for budding photographers, or a pretty backdrop for lunchtime runners. Many dedicated yogis can also be spotted mid vinyasa underneath the shady canopies, too. It’s an excellent place to find native flora and birds, and a top Sydney attraction.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Bicentennial Park

5. Bicentennial Park

  • Things to do
  • Sydney Olympic Park

Best for: family gatherings at the free barbecues

Located in the wetlands of Homebush Bay, this park offers 40 hectares of land teeming with activity. Fire up one of the free electric barbecues for a casual lunch with friends or family and hire a bike to burn off the big feed. There’s a water play area and plenty of secluded areas surrounded with bushland, plus trails for walking your dog on a leash, be mindful of the signposted ‘no dog’ areas aimed at protecting local wildlife.

Read more
Dudley Page Reserve
Photograph: Jordan Kretchmer

6. Dudley Page Reserve

  • Things to do
  • Dover Heights

Best for: outdoor fitness

This park is great for anyone wanting to get in shape surrounded by spectacular views of the harbour. Build up your strength with pull-ups and crunches at the park’s outdoor gym – or simply park a picnic blanket on the edge of the grassy knoll so you can watch the sun setting over the city. Got kids? This park has a cycling track for children.

Read more
Advertising
Robertson Park

7. Robertson Park

  • Things to do
  • Watsons Bay

Best for: picnics overlooking the harbour

Situated in the heart of Watsons Bay, Robertson Park boasts wide open green spaces and – in the distance – city views. Find yourself a spot under a pine tree for a leisurely lunch break or seek shade under one of the many rotundas located all around the park. It’s a quick walk to Camp Cove beach if the weather heats up.

Read more
Parramatta Park
Photograph: Gavin Maxwell/Destination NSW

8. Parramatta Park

  • Attractions
  • Parks and gardens
  • Parramatta

Best for: touring historic buildings

This park is rooted in history; you can explore the Boer War Memorial, Old Government House and the Dairy Cottage to learn more about the colonial impact on the area, as well as how the Aboriginal community has survived since. The park can get busy with families on weekends, but like most of these public parks, there is enough space for you to scout out a private spot to enjoy the serenity.

Read more
Advertising
Sydney Park
Photograph: Supplied/City of Sydney

9. Sydney Park

  • Things to do
  • Erskineville

Best for: feeding the ducks

Sydney Park is 40 hectares of wetlands and rolling grassy hills ideal for a picnic by the water. The park is known for its historic sites, including the old brickworks site complete with brick kilns and towering chimneys. Head over to the ponds to feed the ducks from the viewing deck.

Read more
Ashfield Park
Photograph: Creative Commons/Liz Castro

10. Ashfield Park

  • Things to do
  • Ashfield

Best for: admiring the architecture

Ashfield Park is filled with leafy Phoenix palms perfect for lounging under, there are pathways for long walks and a soccer field too. But the park is also rich in Victorian era history with notable architecture such as the Commonwealth Pavilion and the War Memorial. Check out the iron statue of Mary Poppins; Ashfield Park was one of author P.L. Travers’ favourite places to frequent while she was writing the character.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

If you're feeling hungry...

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.