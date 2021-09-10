Escape the high-rises to one of the most beautiful parks and gardens in Sydney

Update, September 10: If you live outside of the 12 LGAs of concern and you are within 5km of a park, you are currently allowed to go there for outdoor exercise or recreation. However please abide by the following:

Adults who are not in the same household can only gather in groups of no more than two people for exercise, including walking and running, and outdoor recreation, like reading or having a picnic.

Mask rules apply when you are not eating or drinking.

Carpooling is not permitted for any reason outside of households, so if you are meeting a friend, you'll need to get there independently or via public transport.

Households can go as a group but must not mingle with other households.

Group sport is not permitted, including basketball or footy.

You may not travel further than 5km from your home to go to a park, and you may be asked to produce evidence of your home address to prove this. Here's a handy interactive map so you can check where your nearest park is.

Stay safe Sydney

Whether you're looking to go for a run, walk your dog, have a sedate picnic or just take a break from your four walls, these are the parks to visit.

They have sprawling open spaces, free barbecues and shaded spots to while away an afternoon or simply catch a break at lunchtime. Some of these parks also welcome horse riding, if you fancy a bit of equestrian exercise.

Stretch those legs with the best walks in Sydney or find the best picnic spots in Sydney and the best free barbecue spots in Sydney for more ideas.