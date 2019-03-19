You can now sleep in this cute, historic cottage in Nielsen Park

Ever wondered what living in Sydney would feel like if you had unrestricted views of the harbour, a secluded outdoor patio and first dibs on an early morning swim at Shark Beach? It sounds too good to be true – and would be for most first-time homeowners out there – but it’s not a totally unattainable dream, even if it’s just temporary.

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service manages a historic cottage in Nielsen Park, metres from Hermitage Foreshore Walk, Milk Beach and Shark Beach, that’s reopened to the public as short-stay accommodation following a refurb.

Photograph: J Spencer

The 1880s yellow weatherboard cottage was built as a gunners’ barracks, and it’s been available as private accommodation before – but now it has a modern bathroom, updated kitchen and romantic décor.

They’re really pushing the romantic angle on this one as Steele Point Cottage sleeps just two people, but what it lacks in bedrooms it makes up for in stunning harbour views, a sun room that also overlooks the water, and an outdoor dining area with barbecue.

Photograph: J Spencer

If you wanted to stay this weekend, you can expect to pay between $380-$580 per night, but prices creep up to $1,160 over New Year’s Eve – which is understandable with those perfect views of the city skyline.

Visit National Parks website for more information, or call 1300 072 757. Steele Point Cottage is located at Nielsen Park, Vaucluse 2030.

Find more staycation ideas with this list of the most romantic hotels and the best glamping sites in Sydney.