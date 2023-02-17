If you haven't watched season two of The White Lotus yet then, one, what are you waiting for?! And two, there are spoilers ahead.

While season one still holds a very special place in our hearts, we have to admit that the breezy Italian setting of season two has swept us off our feet – and the luxe villa Tanya and Portia visit plays a large part in that. If you watched and imagined yourself partying in its glorious halls, then you're in luck: you can book a stay at the villa through Airbnb.

Located in Palermo, the estate dates back to the 1500s and features stately neoclassical architecture, trompe-l'oeil frescoes, Murano chandeliers and gilt-framed paintings. It's surrounded by eight hectares of lush gardens complete with citrus groves, a greenhouse and a pond that several swans call home. There's also a furnished terrace, billiards room, music room, bar, TV, ample Wi-Fi and, of course, the infamous swimming pool. A full staff will also be at your service, ensuring you have everything you need to enjoy your holiday.

Photograph: Stefano Corso

When staying at a place this nice, we doubt you'll want to leave – but when you do, you'll be just seven minutes from the golden mosaics of the Cappella Palatina and ten minutes from the Palazzo dei Normanni and Cappuccini Catacombs. When you tire of your life of luxury, you can spend an arvo walking along Monreale's scenic port, checking out the historic cathedrals, visiting a nearby family-friendly waterpark or exploring the colourful streets of Palermo.

We promise the villa will be free from sinister plots to steal your fortune, but it's probably best you don't hop on a boat with any suspicious strangers during your travels. There's a three-night minimum stay for bookings, and the nightly rate is nearly $8,500, so start saving your pennies because you can expect to spend at least $25,000 for this one-of-a-kind Italian holiday.