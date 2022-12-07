You can sleep overnight in the real-life Hobbiton for $10

So, um. You can stay overnight in Hobbiton (like, legitimate, Middle Earth Hobbiton) for less than $10 AUD. This is not a drill.

For the first (and perhaps, the last) time ever, the rotund doors of Hobbiton in New Zealand’s Waikato region are being flung open to overnight guests for a once-in-a-lifetime Lord of the Rings experience that until now, has only existed in our wildest and most fanciful dreams.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the original Hobbiton movie set – which is nestled among the green rolling hills of a working farm privately owned by Russell Alexander – will be opened up to a select (and oh-so lucky) few for a two-night stay in a cosy Hobbit hole-esque space specially curated by the Hobbit’s very own creative director, Brian Massey. (Spoiler: it includes access to Bilbo Baggins’ own writing nook.)

Photograph: Larnie Nicolson

You will also get access to your own personal hobbit hole that will be set up for ‘precious’ moments of downtime and afternoon tea, an evening banquet in the Green Dragon Inn with an ample feast of beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked bread and oodles of ale (of course), as well as getting both second breakfasts AND elevenses served daily (again, obviously).

All ye curly-toed creatures of comfort will also get an incredible behind-the-scenes tour of the Hobbiton movie set, and access to the Green Dragon, the Millhouse, and all 44 hobbit holes that pepper the property. Yes. It is all a little much.

So, let's give you the answer that you're still reading for – how, exactly, do you book this in? On December 14 at 8am AEDT, Airbnb will release three once-off overnight stays. This is a first come, first served basis, so you will need to make sure you are on this link at exactly 8am (if not beforehand) to snag your chance at journeying to Middle Earth.

There is a maximum occupancy of four people (one queen bed plus two king singles in a room), and stays will be available on March 2-4, March 9-11, and March 16-18 in 2023.

Note: you are responsible for your own travel to Auckland, New Zealand – although the wizards behind this will be providing round-trip car transportation from the airport to the Shire, so there will be no need for you to do battle on the road to Mordor.

Get hungry, and remember to click right here to give yourself the best chance hobbit-ly possible.

This is a great adventure.



