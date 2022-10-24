You can swim at this spot in the Parramatta River for the first time in more than 50 years

Bayview Park in Concord will open up to swimmers for the first time since 1969

The last time you could swim in the Parramatta River at Concord was in 1969. But starting next month, that’s all about to change.

For the very first time in more than 50 years, the Parramatta River at Bayview Park in Concord will reopen to swimmers in November, with the State Government-led project having brought about improved access to the foreshore, a brand-new netted swim enclosure, outdoor shower and upgraded parking and picnic facilities.

Costing $700,000, this sweet new development has come hand in hand with the river reaching a milestone in improved water quality, with this part of the river being deemed safe to swim in for the first time since the ‘60s.

Once a well-loved swimming spot in the 1930s, Bayview Park fell into disrepair, closing down permanently to the public. Now, following a sustained effort by local councils, Parramatta River Catchment Group and Sydney Water, this slice of one of Sydney's largest waterways has finally reached adequately healthy levels in terms of sediment and water quality, with folks able to check on the river’s daily water quality through the Parramatta River Catchment Group’s website.

This fabulous news comes along with the re-opening of the Chiswick Baths and Cabarita Park Beach swim spots on the Parramatta River, with this all being the fruits of the Catchment Group’s goal to make the Parramatta River totally swimmable by 2025.

Until then, happy splashing!

