You’re a child of the ocean, who only feels at home in the salty surf. You’ll find your perfect swim at:

Bronte Baths

Photograph: Andrew Gregory; Destination NSW

Built into the rocky cliffs overlooking Bronte Beach, this shallow sea pool is a great spot for those who like to pepper their swim time with a little casual people watching. A wooden divider demarks a lap-swimming zone in the middle of the pool’s egg-shaped footprint, although the much shorter, sub-Olympic span means the pace here is more suited to relaxed bathers rather than serious athletes. Bronte Baths are accessible 24-7 and are known for being a top spot for night swimming.

Fairy Bower Pool

Photograph: Destination NSW

This charming pool, nestled between Manly and Shelly beaches, is a go-to for sunbakers looking to cool off. Its distinctive triangular shape was excavated in 1929, and for nearly nine decades, its gentle waters and shallow depth have provided the perfect day out for less confident swimmers, as well as families with younger nippers. Watching over pool-goers as they splash away are the ethereal nymphs of sculptor Helen Leete’s ‘The Oceanides’, majestically cast in bronze.

Wylie’s Baths



Photograph: Destination NSW

Of all the ocean pools in Sydney, this 100-year-old, heritage-listed marvel is by far the most lavish. You can catch a few rays stretched out on the sun-drenched lido or book in a rub down in the massage room, while the sounds of the sea wash away your stress. For those truly in love with the ocean, Wylie’s is also a popular venue for wedding receptions, prized for its grand boardwalks and stunning coastal views.