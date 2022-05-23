You can swim with seals at this eco-glamping retreat

If you’ve ever cherished a dream of gliding through clear, turquoise waters alongside the cutest mammals in the sea (Australian fur seals – of course), and then falling asleep in the fragrant bush (after eating a gourmet three-course dinner) in a giant luxury eco-tent that has an outdoor bubble bath, then your day may have finally come to pass. We know. It’s a lot.

Despite sounding a bit like a really good dream that you hate your alarm for waking you up from, this whole situation is a legitimate, living reality at Jervis Bay’s eco-glamping retreat, ‘Paperbark Camp’. Situated on the NSW South Coast, this luxurious camp has just announced that for the very first time, it will be offering guests the chance to snorkel or dive with local fur seals off the entrance to Jervis Bay, alongside local eco-experience company, Woebegone Freedive. The five-hour swim includes all equipment, guidance and snacks and will cost you $260. To get to brush cheeks with the furriest, chonkiest sea-dogs on the block, this feels like a small price to pay.

Photograph: Supplied/Paperbark Camp

On top of the whole seal-swimming-bonanza, Paperback Camp is also a pretty ideal place to book yourself in for a winter getaway. With punters getting a sumptuous breakfast, as well as a three-course dinner and luxury, raised safari tent to kip in, guests will also receive a free picnic and backpack to take with them as they explore the wild beauty of the Jervis Bay coastline.

Cost wise, Paperbark Camp isn’t the cheapest camping experience on the market, but they are offering 25 per cent off their mid-week rate throughout autumn and winter, meaning that you’ll be hit with $705 per night, per couple, with a minimum two night stay. This does however include dinner, breakfast, a free picnic hamper, and unlimited use of Paperbark’s bikes and canoes while you’re on site.

To book yourself in, and make that round Aussie fur seal your best mate, once and for all – click right here.

Photograph: Supplied/Paperbark Camp

