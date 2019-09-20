You can watch a music gig on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge next week

Many an A-lister has scaled the iconic arches of the Sydney Harbour Bridge; the roll-call of celebs who’ve taken on the BridgeClimb over the years include Prince Harry, Hugh Jackman and talk show titan Oprah, just to name a few. But never before has the iron peak of the Harbour Bridge been the stage for an international music act.

That’s about to change, thanks to a special 21st-birthday celebration set to be DJed by genre-hopping hit machine Diplo. The world-first performance will take place atop the internationally famous architectural wonder on September 26. But if you want to hear his set, you have to climb the bridge, too.

Diplo – the songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and performer, best known as part of Major Lazer, LSD alongside Sia and Labrinth and Silk City with Mark Ronson – is a Grammy Award-winning powerhouse producer who's become a dominant force in electro-pop in recent years. His list of collaborators reads like a who’s who of pop music royalty, including Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, MO, Snoop Dog, Bad Bunny and Tripple Redd.

Diplo’s landmark gig is part of a number of celebratory events to mark the 21st anniversary of the first Sydney BridgeClimb. One of the most exciting parts of the festivities will take place on October 1, when the price to climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge will be rolled back for one day only, to just $98, the same price it cost to scale the landmark when the BridgeClimb first opened in 1998. This huge one-day-only discount offers a saving of more than $200 on the normal price of an adult day ticket to climb the Harbour Bridge.

Want to hear some awesome live music? Check out these gig venues in Sydney.