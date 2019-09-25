You can win a year's supply of dumplings by inventing a new dumpling flavour

Dumpling fans, your dreams are coming true. Purveyors of quality dim sum New Shanghai are giving one lucky Sydneysider a year’s supply of free dumplings. And all you need to do to be in with a chance of winning this coveted prize is come up with the most inventive flavour concept for a limited-edition dumpling.

If you think you possess a palate worthy of recognition, New Shanghai is looking for radical reimaginings of traditional dumpling fare; the stranger and more experimental the flavour concept, the better.

A shortlist of eight flavourful finalists will be selected from submissions by New Shanghai’s panel of experts, but then it’s up to the dumpling-eating public to make the final decision.

The eight shortlisted flavours will be available for purchase at selected New Shanghai stores in Sydney, and customers will be able to vote for their favourite, earning the maverick mind behind the winning flavour the auspicious title of ‘Dumpling Master.’

The winning flavour will be served in all five of New Shanghai’s Sydney venues for one month. Details on how to submit your flavour concept can be found on the New Shanghai website.

