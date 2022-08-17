In excellent news for all big-time cookie lovers, the baked goods gods over at Thicc Cookies have just turned three, and to celebrate they’re giving two lucky chosen ones a year’s supply of their insanely massive (and delicious) New York style cookies. To clarify – this is real life, and not the plot of a best-selling children’s book.

Thicc Cookies are set apart from the rest because of their sheer size. Inspired by the mammoth cookies found in NYC, these concoctions are all about taking the humble cookie to the fudgiest, crispiest and heftiest of possible heights. With some of their creations weighing in at an insane 1kg, you know you’re in for a good time (and a long time) when faced with one of these.

If you win, you’ll get a $50 gift voucher every week for 52 weeks (that’s 365 days of cookies people) to spend on whatever flavour combination sings to you the most. You have the option of buying a box of eight smaller cookies per week, or, if you haven't skipped arm day, get yourself a single 1kg monster for $50 (be warned, some of these bad boys come in at the princely sum of $60). With options like funfetti, Reese's peanut butter chocolate, choc-chip, biscoff lotus, red velvet and nutella on the table – along with a wildly delicious 100% vegan range, there’s something here for everyone.

The competition will see one winner from Instagram, and one from their website’s mailing list, and will open at 10am on Thursday, August 18 and will close at 10am on Friday, August 19. To find out exactly how to win and enter, head over to their Instagram or their website.

