You can now get huge vegan cookies and hefty vegan brownies delivered to your door

They’re thick, gooey, fudgy, moist, and bursting with flavour – and now, they’re completely free of dairy and animal products, so you can get in on the snackable dessert party if you’re living la-vida-plant-based, or if lactose is simply not your friend.

The latest surprise from team behind Thicc Cookies and Bigg Brownies, who have been capturing our hearts with their whopping cookie and brownie deliveries, including this eye-popping one-kilo Biscoff cookie, is a banging mixed box of plant-based takes on some of the customers’ most favourite products.

The all-vegan Fancy Plants box, which costs $60, includes four chunky New York-style cookies in Choc-Chip, Cookies and Cream, Biscoff Choc, and Choc Hazelnut, as well as the Biscoff Choc Bigg Brownie. We would describe this more like a dessert lasagna than a brownie, this hefty slice arrives in an aluminium tin, slathered with Biscoff spread and a top layer of Biscoff bikkies.

We had the chance to taste these indulgent treats ahead of the release, and let me tell ya, they nailed it. The cookies are a fudgy, chocolatey delight and the brownie is perfectly crispy on the outside and soft and gooey on the inside. Vegans and non-lactose folks may cry with joy over how good this tastes, and non-vegan pals won’t even be able to taste the difference. Word to the wise: it is definitely worth warming up these babies in the oven or zapping them in the microwave to unleash the fudgy goodness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIGG Brownies (@biggbrownies)

We’re told the idea to develop a plant-based offering came about as a result of a request from a large corporate client who wanted some vegan items for their staff. After a few months of baking and taste testing, the Bigg and Thicc team had created the ‘recipe for success’ for vegan cookies and brownies.

“Getting the recipes right took some time because one of the biggest issues with developing any vegan recipes is having a reliable supplier of true vegan alternative ingredients. We needed to be very careful when choosing the ingredients and toppings – and the ingredients we use contain no animal products whatsoever,” says co-founder, Chris Sheldrick.

The team swapped the local eggs and New Zealand butter that go into the regular THICC Cookies, for a blend of cocoa butter, coconut butter and coconut oil, in addition to a couverture dark chocolate, which contains no milk.

“Our regular brownies base has always been vegan but because the toppings weren’t always vegan, we haven’t marketed them as such,” explains Chris. “But the one in the Fancy Plants Box certainly is!”

You can order the Fancy Plants box over at biggandthicc.com.au. If you get in early, you can score next day delivery in Sydney.

Looking for more things to do at home and out and about? Here’s the best things to do in Sydney this week.