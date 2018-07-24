You have one month to try Middle Eastern yum cha

You might know them best for their butter-drenched hummus, but Glebe's ace Middle Eastern diner, Thievery, is about to embark on a serious change of direction, becoming a yum cha restaurant for one month.

Starting on Friday August 7, you'll be able to embark on a cross continental journey that melds the traditions of China and the flavours of the Middle East. They're going to be putting baba ganoush inside dumplings, salt and peppering bug tails, riching up Chinese-style pancakes with lamb kafta, and serving twice cooked duck with carob, ginger and caramel. Your typical char sui pork will get a remake using spiced lamb cutlets, and once you're ready for sweets there will be a Chinese doughnut bun with rose and pistachio, or a steamed Cantonese cake with za‘atar.

Yum cha isn't just about the food, so the tea drinking side to this meal of smaller bites will be covered with tea cocktails. Green tea will accompany sloe gin, elderflower and lemon; Turkish sour cherry iced tea will get spikes with rye; and they'll be making a hot buttered chai with rum.

You can order as much or as little as you'd like over the month, but if you'd like one of everything they have an 11-dish tasting menu for $53.

Middle Eastern yum cha will be available in place of the ordinary Thievery menu for dinner Tuesday to Saturday, and on Saturdays for brunch. The takeover runs from Friday August 7 to Saturday September 1. Bookings are essential.

