People in a park
Photograph: Sherry Zheng

You'll be surprised which three Sydney suburbs made the list of "most liveable" in Australia

Lane Cove and Hunters Hill came in at top three and four on the State of Place Report

Liv Condous
Written by
Melissa Woodley
&
Liv Condous
Earlier this year, Sydney cracked the top five in a global ranking of the most liveable cities across the globe. A now, a new report has named three Sydney suburbs as the top ten most liveable in all of the country.

Research company Place Score conducted its annual Australian Liveability Census and revealed the most liveable suburbs across the nation, with some interesting and unexpected results. This year, they surveyed residents across the country to rate their own suburb and share what they think makes a good neighbourhood to live in. More than 50,000 Aussies gave their two cents, with the data collated to give each area a "place experience score". 

Topping the list of most liveable suburbs in Australia was the small, trendy suburb of Subiaco in Perth – closely followed by two surprising ‘burbs in Sydney (nowhere near the Eastern Suburbs or Inner West, might we add): Lane Cove and Hunters Hill.

The municipality of Boroondara in Melbourne’s east (comprising Kew, Hawthorn and Camberwell) came in fourth, followed by the Surf Coast Shire (Lorne, Torquay) and Vincent in Western Australia, with North Sydney cracking seventh spot.

According to the State of Place Report, the places that generally achieved a higher score were older, more established locales. These ‘hoods are known for having plenty of green, leafy areas and top-notch amenities. So to put it plainly, more affluent suburbs. 

The survey results also found that the factors people value most when considering liveability of an area are accessible neighbourhood amenities, clean and safe public spaces, local businesses that cater to daily needs, elements of natural environment and access to walking and cycling paths, as well as public transport.

Here's the full list of top ten most liveable suburbs in Australia: 

  1. Subiaco, WA – 81
  2. Lane Cove, NSW – 79
  3. Hunters Hill, NSW – 78
  4. Boroondara, Victoria – 77
  5. Surf Coast Shire – 77
  6. Vincent, WA – 77
  7. North Sydney, NSW – 76
  8. Cambridge, WA – 76 
  9. Port Phillip, Victoria – 76
  10. Noosa, QLD – 76 

