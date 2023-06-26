We’ve already been told that we are one of the best places in the world to live, but now that’s been even more confirmed with the drop of the The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index, where Sydney has done us proud – ranking the fourth most liveable city in the world.

The EIU’s liveability index list happens every year, but as of 2023, Sydney’s ranking has shot up to 4th, levelling up from 13th place in 2022. This year, Sydney and Melbourne (who got third place) have claimed top global spots previously held by Frankfurt and Amsterdam, proving that Australia is truly on its way up in the world. Plus, strong rankings were shared right across the country, with Perth and Adelaide at equal 12th (up from 32nd and 30th) and Brisbane 16th (up from 27th).

The reason for this shift? After a few years of horrible pandemic vibes, Sydney has been able to bounce back, with our healthcare category scores improving since last year.

Sydney scored 95 for stability, 100 for healthcare, 94.4 for culture and environment, 100 for education, and 100 for infrastructure, with us totalling in at a hefty 97.4 overall.

Photograph: Destination NSW

The ten most liveable cities are:

Vienna, Austria Copenhagen, Denmark Melbourne, Australia Sydney, Australia Vancouver, Canada Zurich, Switzerland Calgary, Canada Geneva, Switzerland Toronto, Canada Osaka, Japan

Although we acknowledge that Sydney isn't as lushly liveable for everyone (here's looking at you, cost of living...), there is no denying that with our abundance of pristine natural locations, our cheap eats, our bountiful (and beautiful) beaches, and our many wonderful things to do, see and feast on, this city is pretty special.

Next year, Melbourne better watch its back.

Want more? These stories are popping off: