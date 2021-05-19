You'll soon be able to get Totti's puffy bread in the Inner West

Merivale is set to take over a pub in Rozelle, with plans to open up a new outpost of its Bondi trattoria

Good news, Inner Westies: you won't have to venture all the way into the East for a taste of Bondi eatery Totti's Med-inspired plates and antipasti. Merivale's Justin Hemmes has plans to pick up the keys to another local pub, 3 Weeds Rozelle, inside which there are plans to open up an outpost of the popular Italian diner.

But that's not all. Merivale also plans to take over Norton's Irish Pub in Leichhardt, which will be the latest venue to get the Merivale treatment (schmick décor, overflowing plant-life, at least a statement wall or two).

There's no word yet on what else the renovations will involve, but we'll keep you posted. For now, Norton's will continue to operate as normal. More details on 3 Weeds Rozelle will also be coming soon.

“It is such a privilege to be part of Sydney’s vibrant Inner West," said Hemmes in a statement. "Every suburb has a unique energy, and their local pubs play a special role in shaping their culture. We're excited to not only expand our Inner West pub portfolio, but reopen doors to the 3 Weeds, a beautiful and much-loved local institution, this Spring."



