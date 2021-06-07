Party from 8am to 8am at a huge, all-day party hitting Sydney soon

Since lockouts were rolled back in Sydney and a swathe of red-tape-cutting legislation was passed last year – not to mention the recent return of dancefloors – there's been a lot of talk about the revival of the city's late-night scene. But if you're stitting in the skeptics camp on this one, we don't blame you.

If you're the believe-it-when-I-see-it type, we've got news for you: there's a 24-hour party coming to Sydney in July, and it's set to be a ripper. It was originally scheduled to occur in May, but was postponed because of government restrictions. Now, it's back and bigger than before.



A total of 80 DJs and live acts will perform in 12 venues across the city, including the Kings Cross Hotel, the Marly, the Bank, Goros, the Golden Sheaf, the Albion Parramatta, Barangaroo House, the Erko, Public House Petersham, the Sackville Rozelle, and the Clock in Surry Hills. The latest to be added? Darlo Bar, which will see performances take over the venue from 6pm.



In fact, each venue involved will be clearing its stage and dusting off its sound equipment to put on some live gigs. Highlights include a DJ set by Lime Cordiale and performances from the likes of singer-songwriter Hayley Mary, formerly of the Jezebels, five-piece all-female Sydney indie folk band Megafauna, and 12-piece funk collective The Regime. Party starters Heaps Gay, Fruit Bowl, and FBi Radio are also joining forces with hospo group Solotel to pump up the jam. if you're determined to see out the full 24 hours, Newtown's Marly Bar will host sets the latest (or the earliest, depending on your perspective), with its final act kicking off at 5am and running till 8am on Sunday, May 16.

And did we mention? It's totally free. There are no bookings – it's first in, best dressed. Find the full line-up here. Set times are set to be available soon.

