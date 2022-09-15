Time Out says

Get up close and personal with stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 at this basement extravaganza

Start your engines! If you have been lapping up the current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, you oughta get in on this gig going down on Thursday night, September 15 from 8pm.

Ahead of the season finale airing this weekend on Saturday, September 17, you can catch live performances and meet-and-greets with top three finalist Spankie Jackzon direct from Palmy, New Zealand, the tits of the season Molly Poppinz from sunny Newcastle, and Sydney’s own Pomara Fifth, who will be prancing about in an evening of camp shenanigans. Also featuring very special guests from Sydney’s drag scene: Space Horse, Amyl and your host Sia Tequila.

It’s all going down in the basement at the Imperial Hotel Erskineville, the Inner West’s home of drag and a gay old time. You could really make it a bumper night of drag by warming up with Drag n’ Dine in Priscilla's restaurant on the ground floor.

Final tickets onsale now. A general ticket will only set you back $22.98 and VIP tickets are $49.08, including exclusive meet and greets with all three Season 2 sisters ahead of the show. Snap ‘em up here.

