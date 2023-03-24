Time Out says

Pleasures Playhouse is seeing out its final weekend with a take-over by Sydney’s hottest new queer party collective, Angels Only

Calling all angels and angel-chasers – surrender to an all-inclusive queer club night of unbridled fantasy where you can submit to the beats of house, techno and jungle music this Friday, March 24.

For its closing weekend, Pleasures Playhouse has invited new party collective Angels Only to take over their party palace, a once-abandoned Chinese Cinema in Haymarket, with a fantastical dance floor and an art installation set to inspire.

This immersive, interactive and queer-friendly space revives the Sydney club experience by integrating performers from non-conventional mediums. Hostage to Pleasure headlines some of Sydney's finest performers including Papi Chulo, Basjia, Rat Baby, Matt Vaughan, Api, and many more.

Angels Only is led by Jason de Cox, formerly one half of the Dollar Bin Darlings, the dynamic DJ duo and party starters behind Show Us Ya Tips. The inaugural Hostage to Pleasure celebrates dance floor transcendence, queer elevation, and Eros, the Greek god of love. Keep up to date with the party exploits on Instagram at @angels_only_inc.

Sydney WorldPride might be over, but the party vibes haven’t died off. The event kicks off from 9pm and you can snap up tickets for $25-$35 over here. (Trans men and women dance for free.)

