Timeout

Show Us Ya Tips at The Oxford Tavern

A performer on stage at Show Us Ya Tips
Photograph: Supplied/Show Us Ya Tips
Time Out says

This sex and body positive show is one of the Inner West's most titillating secrets

If you wanted to get in on one of the Inner West’s best hidden treasures, you might want to prime your game and head down to the Oxford Tavern in Petersham on a Saturday night for their show-stopping event; Show Us Ya Tips. Hosted by city renowned DJs, The Dollar Bin Darlings, this erotic event is one that's not to be missed. 

The Tav has a long and illustrious history of sex and body positivity, and this monthly-ish Saturday night party is no different, with a variety of amateur and professional peformances that all emphasise inclusivity. The event brings together Sydney’s queer, sex worker and local communities within one very safe, and very sexy space. 

This night on the town is all about raising money for SWOP – Sex Workers Outreach Project – and is geared to recognise the fact that sex work is real work, with all the peformers scoring all of the cash that they make on the night. We love ethics. 

This space is big on being a safe and sensual oasis for everyone, and as such, no phones, bad behaviour or bigotry will be be tolerated, with only the sweetest patrons allowed to bear witness to the most vibrantly jaw-droppin’ struts that the Inner West has (probably) ever seen. 

Show Us Ya Tips only happens on one Saturday night each month, with the festivities going down from 9pm until 3am. Entry is free, but you can book a table here

This is basically the event of the season. Don’t miss it. 

Can't make it to this one? Check out our list of best places to dance in Sydney every week.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
oddculture.group/whats-on/show-us-ya-tips/
Address:
The Oxford Tavern
1 New Canterbury Rd
Petersham
Sydney
2049
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
9pm-3am

Dates and times

