Time Out says

Ten days, 14 parties, no regrets, as the Ivy precinct teams up with Vivid to bring the boogie back to the CBD this winter

Get ready to sleep, eat, rave, repeat (although sleeping will be optional) as the Ivy precinct teams up with Vivid for a winter edition of the Ivy Weekender. It’s an epic ten-day boogie bonanza, with fourteen – count ‘em, f o u r t e e n – different parties across multiple venues at Merivale’s CBD party HQ.

On June 2, the festivities kick off from 9pm with a fan favourite – Ivy’s popular almost-the-weekend party, Ivy Thursdays (online booking $15, general admission $20). With the precinct's resident DJs on the decks, expect all-killer floor fillers with the best R’n’B, house, electro and party anthems to begin the Weekender like you mean it.

Next up, a newer addition to Sydney’s late-night scene, Friday June 3 means its time for WAO Superclub (general admission $35). This multi-level club features state-of-the-art production values, and for those who really want to lean into the luxe, there's Sydney's glitziest VIP service, including dedicated private booths, Vegas-style bottle service, a private queue-free entrance and your very own dedicated hostess to make sure your night is everything you want it to be. Expect a pumping soundtrack of EDM, Trance and NRG beats across this nightlife game-changer’s various dance floors.

Saturday nights at the Ivy mean just one thing: Poof Doof (general admission $30), Sydney’s biggest LGBTQI+ club night. The Winter Doof on June 4 covers multiple levels of the Ivy, with the main dance floor going off to a mix of future-froward house and techno, while upstairs at the Snap Crackle Pop Room, revellers can break some shapes to those guilty-pleasure cheesy favorites from the ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s as well as the best contemporary chart-toppers. Alternatively, head to Boogie (general admission $27.50-$32.60) the Pool Club’s rooftop club night which will be bringing good vibes only with a soundtrack of uplifting disco classics and house bangers.

Rounding out the weekend, from the party people behind the Lost Paradise Festival, Lost Sundays (general admission $30), the Ivy’s weekend swansong, is back in business on June 9.

But the fun doesn’t just round up after the weekend, folks! On Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8, there’s Press Play. It’s a free, new immersive experience of light, sound, costume, and choreography taking over Ivy’s two-level club space from 6pm to late, with a free round of cocktails in it for you and your mates. Find out more details here.

Ivy Thursdays and WAO Superclub loop back around like a record baby on June 9 and 10, and then three massive parties take over on Saturday, June 11. UK tech-house royalty, Alan Fitzpatrick, is set-ing up for an Amnesia party you’ll never forget – expect Amnesia Ibiza to be hot and heaving from start to finish. On the more limp-wristed side, Poof Doof is amping things up for a big one: Queen’s Birthday Fag Drag. For one night only, all people in drag will receive free priority entry. And of course, Boogie is back on the rooftop oasis, feauring Romy Black and Mo'Funk.

Last but certainly not least, Lost Sundays clocks back on for a turbocharged long weekend episode on June 11, with headliner Laurence Guy hitting the decks for this legendary Sunday party from 3pm.



Tickets for each Ivy Weekender event can be booked separately.



We want to party: check out the best club nights in Sydney.