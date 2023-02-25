Time Out says

After the last glitter-covered punter has danced their way to the end of the Mardi Gras Parade route, the best place to keep that big loving energy going is at the official Mardi Gras Party. After being sorely missed for two years, this huge celebration is back and bigger than ever for Sydney WorldPride 2023. So slug some Gatorade and keep on dancing long after the official parade – which returns to Oxford Street in 2023 – has come to an end.

You better push the button, the official headliners have dropped, and the line-up is sending our heads spinning right round. UK chart-toppers the Sugababes are at the top of the bill – they are returning to Australia for the first time in over two decades with their original line-up. One of Swedish pop music’s hottest stars, spiritual disco diva Agnes, is also taking to the stage. With fan favourite tracks like ‘Release Me’, a staple at LGBTQIA+ nightclubs worldwide, Agnes is sure to set an electric vibe.

This year, the Party will return to its dance roots. Taking over seven different zones, the Hordern Pavilion and surrounding venues will be transformed into “a world of pure hedonism and unbridled joy”.

In addition to the headline acts, Mardi Gras Party 2023 will also feature the Mardi Gras Midnight Show, a tribute to the colourful history of the Sydney drag and showgirls scene, as well as Priscilla Queen of the Desert, celebrating 30 years since it was filmed. The 2023 Party will also see the return of the iconic ‘I Am What I Am’ Show. Traditionally performed every 10 years, the special Sydney WorldPride edition will feature Electric Fields and First Nations drag icons who will perform a specially recorded cover of the song featuring First Nations language.

The 10-hour-long party will also feature phenomenal local, international and interstate DJs, playing across the multi-venue party space, including local faves such as Victoria Anthony and Kitty Glitter.

Mardi Gras Party kicks off from 10pm on Saturday, February 25. Alas, this highly-anticipated shindig sold out before the headliners even dropped. But you can find out more about official ticket resales through the WorldPride website over here.