After the last glitter-covered punter has danced their way to the end of the Mardi Gras Parade route, that big loving energy kicks on at the official Mardi Gras Party. This adult party playground is taking over Hordern Pavilion and five more surrounding venues at The Entertainment Quarter from 10pm to 8am on Saturday, March 2. So slug some Gatorade and get ready to keep on dancing long into the night.

Grammy-nominated pop superstar Adam Lambert has been confirmed to lead the Mardi Gras Party lineup, joined by a whopping 150 other artists showcasing a hypnotic fusion of house, techno, pop, electronica, nu-disco, club, and R’n’B.

The iconic Ultra Naté will take to the stage, she’s famed for her signature 1997 track ‘Free’ (you know, the one with the chorus that goes: “Cause you're free \ To do what you want to do \ You've got to live your life…”). Speaking of iconic divas who are famous for singing queer anthems, ‘Finally’ singer CeCe Peniston will also be there.

This colossal event is expecting to draw in over 10,000 people, and will set you back a cool $239+bf for a ticket. That gets you access to ten hours of non-stop entertainment across all six venues – including the grunge warehouse energy in the Hordern, the open-air Forecourt, the nostalgic escape of ’90s and ’00s club classics under The Big Top, and classic disco diva energy at Watson’s. Meanwhile, Mary’s EQ and The Entertainment Quarter will provide food trucks, bars and chill zones, offering a serene retreat for party-goers to refuel and relax.

Find out more about the official Mardi Gras Party and get tickets over here.

