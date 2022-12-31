Time Out says

The Ivy houses many worlds, but the most rainbowed and glittery of these worlds is undoubtedly the East Coast renowned Poof Doof. Kicking off every Saturday night (without fail) this dance party to end all dance parties has coined itself “the neon gem in Sydney’s queer crown” and we couldn’t agree more. Open from 10pm to 5am, this brightly hued, double level paradise brings you a house and techno room, as well as a ravin’ dance floor playing only the poppiest of hits. The lineup always features the best local and international queer DJs as well as fierce drag acts and performers. Special editions have even seen the likes of the Veronicas, Delta Goodrem and Courtney Act taking to the Poof Doof stage.

If you book a ticket online, you can snag yourself a rainbow hour deal that will give you comprehensive drinks access from 10-11pm. Entry, whether it is rainbow or bought on the door is $30, all night long.