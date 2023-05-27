Renowned chef Nelly Robinson reimagines Singapore’s classic hits in an inventive 11-course degustation

Time Out says

Nelly Robinson of Sydney fine-diner Nel really loves Singapore and its vibrant and rich cuisine, which takes influence from China, Malaysia and India. So much so the formidable chef has teamed up with the Singapore Tourism Board to create a 'Taste of Singapore' – an 11-course degustation that pays homage to the riot of cultures and traditions of the island country – which is now available for a limited time.

Inspired by Robinson’s travels to Singapore, the degustation experience will feature flavours, techniques and classic dishes that Singapore is renowned for – but with a Robinson creative twist. Yes, you can expect classic dishes of fire-engine red Singapore chilli crab; moreish Hainanese chicken rice; and soul-warming laksa – but it’s not as you know it. Standouts include an ethereal ‘Otak’ fish cake, as well as a show stopping Gardens by the Bay dessert featuring a tumble of textures and colours not unlike a garden.

“Singapore is one of my favourite culinary cities in the world,” says Robinson. “The diverse range of flavours and cooking styles that have been passionately honed by local chefs over many decades is what keeps me going back for inspiration time and time again. This bespoke menu is my homage to that and I hope it will give Aussie diners a tantalising taste of what they could experience on their next trip to Singapore.”

A Taste of Singapore is available now until Saturday, May 27. The 11-course degustation costs $185 per person, and you can opt to add drinks pairing for an additional $165 per person.

