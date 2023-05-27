Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

A Taste of Singapore

  • Restaurants, Singaporean
  • Nel, Sydney
  1. A dish at A Taste of Singapore
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Chilli crab at Nel
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A dessert at Nel
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Renowned chef Nelly Robinson reimagines Singapore’s classic hits in an inventive 11-course degustation

Nelly Robinson of Sydney fine-diner Nel really loves Singapore and its vibrant and rich cuisine, which takes influence from China, Malaysia and India. So much so the formidable chef has teamed up with the Singapore Tourism Board to create a 'Taste of Singapore' – an 11-course degustation that pays homage to the riot of cultures and traditions of the island country – which is now available for a limited time.

Inspired by Robinson’s travels to Singapore, the degustation experience will feature flavours, techniques and classic dishes that Singapore is renowned for – but with a Robinson creative twist. Yes, you can expect classic dishes of fire-engine red Singapore chilli crab; moreish Hainanese chicken rice; and soul-warming laksa – but it’s not as you know it. Standouts include an ethereal ‘Otak’ fish cake, as well as a show stopping Gardens by the Bay dessert featuring a tumble of textures and colours not unlike a garden.

“Singapore is one of my favourite culinary cities in the world,” says Robinson. “The diverse range of flavours and cooking styles that have been passionately honed by local chefs over many decades is what keeps me going back for inspiration time and time again. This bespoke menu is my homage to that and I hope it will give Aussie diners a tantalising taste of what they could experience on their next trip to Singapore.”

A Taste of Singapore is available now until Saturday, May 27. The 11-course degustation costs $185 per person, and you can opt to add drinks pairing for an additional $165 per person.

You can make a booking at Nel here.

Dreaming of a trip to Singapore? For the best things to see, do and eat, check out Time Out Singapore

Keen to eat? Check out the best restaurants in Sydney to book right now.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.nelrestaurant.com.au/
Address:
Nel
75 Wentworth Ave
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
info@nelrestaurant.com.au
Price:
$185 per person
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 5.15pm-late

Dates and times

5:15 pmNel $185 per person
5:15 pmNel $185 per person
5:15 pmNel $185 per person
5:15 pmNel $185 per person
5:15 pmNel $185 per person
5:15 pmNel $185 per person
5:15 pmNel $185 per person
5:15 pmNel $185 per person
5:15 pmNel $185 per person
5:15 pmNel $185 per person
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!