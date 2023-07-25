Sydney
Each buttery bite of these diverse and flavoursome pies paves the way for long-lasting change

Ah, the humble pie – there are few foods that warm our souls like these flaky, golden and buttery pastries. If you’re a fellow pie enthusiast, then you’ll want to step into the warm embrace of social enterprise Plate It Forward’s newest venue, Anything But Humble, in Greenwood Plaza. 

Just like at the original Alexandria location, you’ll smell this pint-sized pie shop before you see it. Founder Shaun Christie-David and his team have taken two Aussie classics and reinvented them with Sri Lankan, Afghani and Mexican flavours – not only a nod to Australia’s rich diversity, but to the flavours of Plate It Forward’s sister venues including Colombo Social, Kabul Social and Coyoacán Social

Under the same roof, you’ll find a classic beef pie with five-hour braised beef; a Mexican birria beef pie; and a curry pie filled with Colombo Social’s legendary Lankan chicken curry. The sausage rolls pack a punch too, including the Afghan lamb, spicy beetroot or cheeseburger. Take it up a notch by adding a dollop of seeni sambol (caramelised onion relish), mint yogurt, green chilli relish or tomato sauce.

Anything But Humble fills even more heartwarming joy into the crust with dollars from every pie purchased helping to provide paid training and employment opportunities for people living with disability. So, as you savour each buttery bite, know you’re helping to create long-lasting change for those in need.

Address:
Greenwood Plaza
36 Blue St
North Sydney
Sydney
2060
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 10am-4pm
