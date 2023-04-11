Time Out says

Come for authentic family recipes and Mexican street food at this colourful spot and donate a meal to those who are recovering from addiction

Shaun Christie-David – founder of social enterprise Plate it Forward, which creates meaningful social change in the community through food – first met Mexican-born chef Roman Cortes at a Day Of The Dead Festival. Christie-David (also of Colombo Social and Kabul Social) was hungry – and hungover – so naturally, wanted a taco, and so he began to line up at a stall. He remembers a gentleman walking out with a beautiful smile, and saying to the crowd that while it’s a long wait, it's worth it.

Christie-David was taken back with this stranger’s friendliness and warmth, so he went behind the stall to help them out, warming up frozen tacos on the grill. That stranger was Cortes. The duo began chatting, sharing stories, and Cortes opened up about being a recovering addict. The duo found they connected over “a desire to do things for people who are wonderful but don’t get the same opportunities,” says Christie-David, and their shared understanding of how food, employment and training can have a positive impact for those on their own recovery journey.

Prior to this chance meeting, Christie-David found out he got the OK for a site in South Eveleigh. At the time he had no clue what to do with it. Two days later on Saturday, he met Cortes – and that is how Coyoacán Social, an authentic Mexican eatery, came to be. Some would call it fate.

At the new colourful and casual spot, which is located in the South Eveleigh precinct and counts fellow excellent eateries Lucky Kwong and Re as neighbours, Cortes is the head chef, and has drawn on his dishes that his mum and grandmother used to cook to create the menu. His family is a big inspiration to him – the restaurant is named after Cortes’s mum’s birthplace in Mexico, Coyoacán.

Standouts plates include the muy bien quesabirria taco with grass-fed beef marinated in adobo (dried chiles, spices, and vinegar) with onion, coriander and melted cheese served with a side of rich beef consommé; cochinita pibil taco with pulled pork and pickled red onion; and golden and crunchy churros served with dulce de leche. There’s also nachos, tostadas, guac, and more. Pair your lunch with a horchata, which is a traditional and sweet rice-based drink.

Similar to Christie-David’s other ventures, which all give back to the community, Coyoacán Social has a “buy a taco, give a taco” offer, where the team will donate to the centre in Mexico City where Cortes began his recovery journey.

Over the years, Plate It Forward, in partnership with property development company Mirvac, have also donated over 150,000 meals to the Redfern and South Eveleigh communities.

Coyoacán Social will be open to the public from Monday, April 17, and will be walk-in only. There are a handful of tables and seats to dine al fresco, or you can order takeaway and head to nearby Prince Alfred Park.

