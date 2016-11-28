Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bodhi (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 1 of 4
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  1. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /11
  2. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /11
  3. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /11
  4. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /11
  5. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /11
  6. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /11
  7. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /11
  8. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /11
  9. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /11
  10. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /11
  11. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /11
Advertising

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

Maybe you thought you’d have to give up on the joys of small plates of dumplings delivered sporadically to your table on a Sunday morning if you went vegan? Well we’re here to tell you that Bodhi Restaurant Bar in the city has your yum cha cravings covered. The only thing missing is the rumbling trolleys, but in exchange you get to eat your cruelty-free sui mai out under the shade of a giant fig tree in Cook and Phillip Park. Mother nature approves. All the classics are there, in some form or another. Tender stems of Chinese broccoli are dressed in soy, but not oyster sauce; it’s faux-meat in those pan-fried Peking duck buns; and bean curd comes wrapped around minced mushrooms and peas instead of pork in the tofu puffs. Fresh rice paper rolls will spring clean your palate before you stuff crunchy little orange balls filled with diced pumpkin and tofu into your gob. Mango pudding and pancakes circulate on the trays, but instead of cream they use a vegan cream cheese. It’s still light and fluffy but not as silky as the OG version. Our favourite bit is that you can also get your booze on because no animals were harmed in the making of the house sem-sauv blanc. There are fruity, fresh cocktails with a slight Asian accent and a wine list that’s cheap and cheerful.

Check out Time Out's guide to the best vegan restaurants in Sydney.

This venue welcomes American Express

Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait

Details

Address:
Lower mezzanine level, Cook and Philip Park, 2 College Street
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
02 9360 2523
Opening hours:
Mon 11am-4pm; Tue-Sun 11am-4pm, 5-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!