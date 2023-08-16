Time Out says

There’s a lot of love going around for plant-based and pescatarian eaters in Byron Bay. Bonito is the latest addition to the boho town’s dietary-friendly dining scene, bringing together garden-fresh goodness with treasures from the sea.

You’ll find this coastal-inspired restaurant tucked a few blocks from the beach in Hotel Marvell – Byron’s first five-star hotel. The warm dining space unfolds in a symphony of earthy tones and lush greenery, with breezy spots to unwind outside in the sea-scented air.

If Byron Bay had its own cuisine, chef Minh Le (Spices Lodge, the Byron at Byron, and the Foraging Quail) would tick all the boxes with his spectacular seafood and plant-based focused menu. The kitchen sources produce locally and sustainably such as beetroots from Bangalow Farm, mushrooms from Byron Gourmet, chilli tomato relish from Coopers Shoot, prawns from Ballina and spanner crab from K’gari.

Start your night with a plate of organic sourdough accompanied by Bonito’s house-cultured miso butter, and save extra slices to scoop up a side of stracciatella with tomatoes, basil and onion jam. Fish and chips are a classic by the beach, but Bonito delivers seafood that is far superior including sashimi salmon in split coconut emulsion; squid with chilli tomato relish and squid ink tuille (baked wafer); and Hiramasa kingfish wing with spiced soy glaze and trout roe.

As with all good restaurants, mains are designed to share. Showstoppers include vongole linguine with XO sauce, warrigal greens and fermented chilli; brown rice congee with mushrooms and chilli oil; and dried-age whole fish with chilli tomato sauce and Asian herbs. For an extra oomph of protein, there’s also the sweet pork loin glazed with Chinese barbecue sauce; Wagyu striploin 9+ with green nam jim (Thai dipping sauce); and game farm duck with heirloom carrots and carrot butterscotch.

Li’s creativity takes centre stage in Bonito’s meticulously executed, seasonal desserts, which could feature anything from a rich, textured chocolate number to an açai sorbet with poached fruit and Brookfarm granola.

Byron Bay is a paradise for surfers but has marked its place on the map for those riding the waves of plant-based and pescatarian cuisine. Bonito nails the brief and you’ll want to nab a seat next time you’re in town.