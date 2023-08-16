Time Out says

It’s hard to believe that Byron Bay didn’t have a five-star hotel until now. Enter: Hotel Marvell. This newcomer brings a new level of luxury to Byron with the town's first-ever rooftop bar and pool, plus a sparkly and sustainable onsite restaurant.

Hotel Marvell blends seamlessly into the natural beauty of the neighbourhood, located just a short five-minute stroll from the sandy shores of Main Beach. In sync with Byron’s tropical vibes, the 24-hour lobby welcomes you in with lush greenery, jungle-esque aesthetics and earthy tones. Design guru Harley Graham of Harley Graham Architects was in charge of the five-star fit-out, which flows into the 24 ultra-stylish hotel rooms and suites.

Each room is dressed to impress with Bemboka and Eddie bedding, premium Leif toiletries, Baina beach towels, a smart TV and a private balcony for that extra touch of luxe. You’ll have no trouble switching off for the night with high-tech block-out blinds and bedside touchscreen lights (which also light up by sensor if you take an after-dark trip to the loo). The mini-bar is well-stocked with sustainable sips and snacks for those midnight cravings, and your wake-up call comes in the form of a Nespresso coffee machine with pods by local roaster Zentveld’s Coffee.

Hotel Marvell’s lobby restaurant, Bonito, also embraces Byron’s tight-knit community spirit by supporting talented producers, suppliers and creatives from the Northern Rivers. The restaurant’s sustainable and seafood-strong menu, designed by chef Minh Le (Spicers Lodge, the Byron at Byron, and the Foraging Quail), features prawns from Ballina, spanner crab from K’gari, pork from Bangalow and stracciatella from Byron. The fresh flavours and vivid colours come to life on beautiful ceramic dishes by Byron pottery artist, Brooke Clunie of Red Door Studio.

As the sun dips, head upstairs for some sips at Byron Bay’s first and only rooftop bar. Here, you can watch the sky transition from tranquil blue to bright orange, while taking in the gentle coastal breeze and enjoying signature cocktails.

A one-night stay at Hotel Marvell starts at $600 and you may as well splash out with room service, poolside drinks and a dinner date at Bonito. After all, you’re in Byron baby!