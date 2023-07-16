Sydney
Bottomless Brunch at Fortuna Drink & Eat

  • Restaurants, Italian
  • Fortuna Drink And Eat, Potts Point
Time Out says

Feast on this zesty Italian bottomless brunch for $89

Go to Italy for cheap this weekend with a bottomless brunch trip to Fortuna Drink & Eat, a bright Italian eatery and all-day diner that has just emerged on the streets of Darlinghurst. 

This brand-new brunch event will be all about bringing you that delectable Italian chill as you snaffle seven morish dishes, including freshly baked focaccia, marinated olives, porchetta, golden roasted potatoes and herby, creamy burrata – all on top of a never-ending flow of Aperol Spritz, Negronis, Mimosas, beer and vino on ice, for the duration of your 90-minute sitting. Bellissimo! 

This boozy feast comes for the pretty price of just $89 per head (which is definitely better than a return flight to Rome right now) and each 90-minute session is available to punters every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12.30pm until late, because brunch isn't merely the first meal of the day, but a state of mind. Plus, it should be noted that if you are (somehow) still wanting more foody nourishment during your brunching, Fortuna gives you the chance to add two extra pasta dishes to your order for an additional $10.

So, if you and your gang are keen to hit up Darlinghurst for a taste of la dolce vita (and an unlimited supply of delicious drinks), we recommend you head over to Fortuna’s website right now to secure yourself a booking. 

Keen to see where else in Sydney you can grab an epic bottomless brunch? We got you covered. 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
fortunasydney.com/
Address:
Fortuna Drink And Eat
247
Victoria Street
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Price:
$89
Opening hours:
Friday-Sunday, 12.30pm-late

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
