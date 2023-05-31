Sydney
Cafe Sydney

  • Circular Quay
The dining room at Cafe Sydney overlooking the Harbour Bridge
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Lap up some of the best views in the city at Cafe Sydney

Lap up some of the best views in the city at Cafe Sydney. The huge balcony looks over Circular Quay with a bird's-eye view of the Harbour Bridge, Opera House and Sydney ferries making their way across the sparkling blue water. Stunning by day or night, it's one of the finest views in town, and all the better for being in the open air. If you're in full impress-your-mates mode, order a seafood platter with a selection of yabbies, bugs, crab, marron and prawns with top-tier cocktails. Reservations are essential for lunch or dinner and, if you're after an outdoor seat, it's best to mention that when you're booking.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
31 Alfred St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 9251 8683
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat noon-late
