Circular Quay now has a restaurant bar serving up swanky Margaritas and red hot modern Mexican eats. The interiors are inspired by grand Mexican haciendas, complemented by views of Circular Quay and the Harbour Bridge. As the name gives away, the drinks will be focused around Patrón, with limited and rare bottles available.

Neil Perry and head chef Pamela Valdes (who learned to cook from her grandma growing up in Xalapa, Mexico) have created a menu that's focused around freshly pressed corn tortillas and fiery salsas. You'll also be able to order up soups and small plates, enmolada con pollo (mole chicken enchilladas) and taco platters to share.