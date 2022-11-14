Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Orazio D'Elia butchering a pig
Photograph: Jason Loucas

Chef's Specials: Orazio D'Elia of Da Orazio

We had a yarn with one of Sydney's most recognisable and well-respected Italian chefs, Orazio D'Elia on all things wood-fire, identity, and the perfect pork

Written by Hugo Mathers
Advertising

"Oh, you’re recording? OK, we start. Ciao! How are you? I’m Orazio." High five. "Nice to meet you."

It’s lunchtime and Orazio, of the eponymous Da Orazio, sits in a corner of his Bondi restaurant, a dozen staff in whites whirling around him during a bustling afternoon prep. He proudly directs me to the two jewels of his kitchen: an entire eighteen-kilo Berkshire pig revolving on a spit, and a pizza oven he shipped ten thousand miles from his hometown of Naples. The restaurant’s full name is ‘Da Orazio Pizza + Porchetta’ for a reason – Orazio’s wood-fired pizzas and rotisserie porchetta have earned renown in Bondi and throughout the city.

Orazio originally made his name after being appointed head chef of Sydney’s iconic Icebergs Dining Room & Bar, a short beachwalk from his current location. But it’s been a long journey to this moment.

I came here on a working holiday and fell in love with Bondi straight away.

"I came to Australia eighteen years ago this December," he says. "Me and one of my good friends were planning to leave Napoli to work, travel and learn a new language. My friend met a guy that was looking for a chef to bring to Sydney to open a pizza place. So I came here on a working holiday and fell in love with Bondi straight away. It all started from there."

He worked his way up in Sydney restaurants for the best part of a decade before being scouted by Icebergs restaurateur Maurice Terzini in 2013. A year later, Maurice and Orazio opened the first incarnation of Da Orazio at its current Hall Street spot, and Orazio moved across from Icebergs to head up the kitchen. After four years, Orazio and Maurice parted ways professionally: Orazio opened his own trattoria, Matteo, in Double Bay - and its CBD spin-off, Matteo Downtown - and Maurice turned Da Orazio into CicciaBella. 

Last year, though, CicciaBella closed its doors and Orazio moved back in, using the money from the sale of Matteo to buy it outright from his former partner and good friend Maurice. And of course he had to change the name back again.

Orazio knows it’s confusing too.

"This place has changed so many times. When I bought it back I rechanged the name to Da Orazio, but even Google still doesn’t know what’s happening. It looks like this place has gone even though we reopened in March."

It doesn’t matter so long as it’s tasty

In the end, of course, he’s happy to be back in Bondi, the area he fell in love with when he first arrived from Italy nearly twenty years ago. Still, there are some Neopolitan delicacies that he misses. “In Napoli, even with five euros you can get some good stuff. And they fold the food - they call it “wallet pizza” - it becomes a triangle and you eat it upside down. You get your hands greasy because that’s what our street food is. It doesn’t matter so long as it’s tasty.”

So, what's Orazio D'Elia eating?

Starter: Sushi Platter at Sake the Rocks
Credit: Daniel Boud

Starter: Sushi Platter at Sake the Rocks

  • Restaurants
  • The Rocks

"If I’m having my last meal on Earth, I’ll go for a big plate of sushi. If it’s a good Japanese restaurant, you’ve got me covered. I recently visited Sake in The Rocks. Pretty good. But hey, it makes me happy even if I go to my local Sushi Train. Sometimes it’s easier as I’m busy with three little kids. I don’t do a lot of lunches out like I used to do. A little sushi joint will do the job for me."

Can you taste the difference? "You can definitely taste the difference but when you eat sushi the fish must be fresh. If fish is fresh, it’s fresh. You just put it on top – done. For me the details are in the rice. That’s what counts. I think it’s the hardest part."

Read more
Book online
Main: A steak at Mimi's
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Main: A steak at Mimi's

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Coogee

"I love my steak. I recently visited Mimi’s in Coogee and they do some beautiful stuff there. I have it medium rare. No sauces, just beautifully salted. That’s it. Another place I visited recently was Bistecca. I went there for the T-bone, that was good as well."

Read more
Advertising
Dessert: Blueberry Cheesecake at Da Orazio
Photograph: Kimberly Low

Dessert: Blueberry Cheesecake at Da Orazio

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach

"My pastry chef and future partner, Ricardo, does an amazing cheesecake. That’s my favourite dessert at the moment: a beautiful blueberry cheesecake. Sometimes I actually grab a slice and I go home and I’ll smash it in front of the TV. He’s a very talented pastry chef - during COVID I took a lot of lessons from him. And I’m giving you some great gossip here: we’re opening a pastry shop in the next few months. Not many people know this."

But it’s not available at the moment? "We have it on the menu here. But it’s going to be at the pastry shop too."

Any more details? "It’s gonna be a warehouse. Four-hundred square metres. A pastry lab. It’s being built as we speak. Not here, somewhere else."

Read more
Nightcap: Espresso Martini at Maybe Sammy
Photograph: Katje Ford

Nightcap: Espresso Martini at Maybe Sammy

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • The Rocks

"Drinks. Now we’re talking! I love Maybe Sammy - they just got included in the world’s fifty best bars. They have a few venues around town and they do very good drinks. I’m a vodka kind of guy, not a gin kind of guy. If it’s got vodka, you catch my attention. I actually have a dish on my menu with vodka – spicy vodka rigatoni – which you light and it catches on fire. During Covid I was posting recipes on my Instagram and I was showing people this dish. Everyone wanted to make it, but a lot of people had their kitchens catch on fire."

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.