Time Out says

A little (well, not so little) piece of the Windy City has landed at the Banksia Bakehouse. In tandem with bougie hotsauce moguls Truff, the pastry legends have created a Chicago-style deep dish pie, with just the right amount of heat and, of course, the added luxury of truffles.

Available for the month of July, we reckon this is one of the cooler ways to warm up this winter, slow-cooked brisket, chorizo, mozzarella, cheddar, all laced with Truff original hot sauce. Oh, baby. A combination of hot chillis, black truffles and agave nectar, a little touch of sweetness goes a long way.

This meaty gut-buster will set you back just $10 and is available all through the month of July.

Want more ways to keep busy this winter? Check out our top picks of things to do across Sydney.