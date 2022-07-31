Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chicago Style Deep-Dish Pie x Banksia Bakehouse

  • Restaurants, Cafés
  • Banksia Bakehouse, The Rocks
Truffle Banksia Pie
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out says

Banksia Bakehouse has created the ultimate winter warmer with a Chicago deep dish style truffle pie

A little (well, not so little) piece of the Windy City has landed at the Banksia Bakehouse. In tandem with bougie hotsauce moguls Truff, the pastry legends have created a Chicago-style deep dish pie, with just the right amount of heat and, of course, the added luxury of truffles.

Available for the month of July, we reckon this is one of the cooler ways to warm up this winter, slow-cooked brisket, chorizo, mozzarella, cheddar, all laced with Truff original hot sauce. Oh, baby. A combination of hot chillis, black truffles and agave nectar, a little touch of sweetness goes a long way.

This meaty gut-buster will set you back just $10 and is available all through the month of July.

Want more ways to keep busy this winter? Check out our top picks of things to do across Sydney.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
www.banksia.sydney/
Address:
Banksia Bakehouse
225 George Street
Grosvenor Place
Sydney
2000
Price:
$10
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri, 7:30am-3:30pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.