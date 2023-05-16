Time Out says

Whatever you do, don’t be put off by the line at City Edge. We know it’s long and you've got places to go, things to do, and people to see on your lunch break. But it goes quickly, and trust us, it’s absolutely worth it.

Found on Holt Street in leafy Surry Hills, City Edge is a café and sandwich joint slinging mighty fresh sandwiches, burgers, tortilla wraps, salads and juices at a great price point. Everything is served takeaway and with a smile from co-owner Tommy, who will probably remember your name after your second visit. Tommy’s mum opened the first iteration of the little sandwich shop on Reservoir Street more than 15 years ago, and during the pandemic, he and his brother packed it up and moved streets.

City Edge’s sangas are made fresh to order, packed full of goodness and most cost around $13 – so you don’t have to feel guilty about buying lunch again. Join the line, pick your choice from the boards, and wait for your number to be called – it’s as easy as that. Highlights include the chicken schnitzel sanga with Swiss cheese, lettuce and mayo; the turkey sanga on Turkish bread with cranberry sauce, bacon, brie, beetroot and salad; and the special falafel wrap with hummus, tabouli, tomato, pickled chilli and beetroot.

Not feeling all that hungry? No worries. City Edge also offers half servings of some of their favourite sangas for just $6. Go for the crumbed eggplant on rye bread with halloumi, beetroot, carrot, tomato and cucumber and we promise you won’t look back. (Though be warmed, this is a multiple serviette number.) For when the sun has just come up, there is also a handful of brekkie options including a spinach, egg and feta wrap for $8, plus colourful salads if you want to forgo carbs.

City Edge is closed on the weekends, so if you want to get your hands on one of their creations, which you absolutely should, you’ll need to head in during the working week. Not that you need any more reason to head out for lunch.

And while it’s about as difficult to choose a favourite sandwich shop in Sydney as it is to eat in a park without a sneaky ibis eyeing you off – if we had to, we reckon City Edge would be up there with the top.

Forget the edge of glory – we’re fully there. Say hi to Tommy from us.

