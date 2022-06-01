Time Out says

Coogee has a new kid on the block, and spoiler: they’re pretty cool, and make very delicious paninis. Coffeeroom is the freshest café to hit the south-side of Coogee beach, with this hole-in-the-wall affair all about pastel-hued pottery, Tuga pastries, sizzling paninis and single origin coffee, with the end game being a beachside café experience that has been done both purely, and simply well.

The sister of the Eastern Suburb’s bougiest public laundromat, Washroom, Coffeeroom opened it’s doors during the wintery depths of the pandemic, but despite all the odds, they’ve managed to pull through. Situated just a stone’s throw away from the McIver’s Women’s Baths, and across the road from South Coogee beach, this little gem has a warm, Scandinavian-inspired fit out, with honeyed natural timber, polished concrete, exposed bricks and pops of soft colour all coming together to create a cosy café unlike any other on the Coogee stretch.

With a limited menu due to a lack of kitchen, Coffeeroom isn’t about providing you with long languorous Sunday brunches, but you can expect (amongst two other delectable options) a succulent eggplant, lemon ricotta, and tomato pesto panini; rocket and prosciutto square croissants; daily pastries from their distant Tuga neighbours; and a carefully crafted coffee menu that provides a lil’ something to suit every taste.

With very limited space and seating, this hidden treasure works best as a stop-off on the way to work, a weekend walk along the coast, or — if you get in at a good time — an idyllic nook to chomp away at a scrumptious something, either alone or with one (or two very close) friends.

Coffeeroom is open seven days a week, from 6am to 2pm.

Get in, and start your Coogee morning off right.

Want to see what else Coogee has to offer? Check out our Coogee area guide.