A casual but refined Italian diner arrives at Darling Harbour's the Star

Another in the slew of bold eateries opening up in the post-lockdown climate, the Star has added a new restaurant to its harbourside collection. Currently home to bars and restaurants as diverse as Gelato Messina, Chase Fujiyama’s Japanese fine diner Sokyo, and inventive Carribean degustation diner Momofuku Seiobo, the Star will welcome Cucina Porto, a relaxed, ambient Italian diner to its Darling Harbour lineup.

With home-style cooking and a focus on the charm of a shared culinary experience, Cucina Porto intends to bring warm Italian hospitality into the establishment. Its menu of trattoria classics is inspired by chef Martino Pulito (ex-Morrison Bar and Oyster Room)’s hometown of Puglia: think streetside Italian snacks, light, fresh pizzas and heaped bowls of pasta, all sliding in under $30. Plus, there's a mysteriously named 'Negroni progression menu', highlighting the beauty of the cool and classic Italian aperitif.

The Star has also teased a few more new restaurant openings coming up shortly. We’ll give you the details as we know them.

Cucina Porto is now open for lunch Friday to Sunday and dinner Tuesday to Sunday. Book online.