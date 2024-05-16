Time Out says

Sometimes, a Thursday night in winter can be a bit, as they say, ‘bleak’. Deciding what to eat for dinner can feel like Everest (not to be too dramatic, but seriously) and the thought of having to physically cook something warm and nourishing can feel a wee bit much for those of us who would rather lie horizontally whilst listening to dolphin noises in their dark living rooms. For all ye weary folk, we hear you. That’s why the weekly Thursday curry night at the Woollahra Hotel is such a catch.

Reinstated by new head chef Jordan Muhamad, who has cooked up a spice storm at the illustrious likes of Chin Chin and Spice Temple, this Thursday extravaganza is all about rich, complexly flavoured curries that pack a bloody punch. House-made curries include a steaming Hiramasa kingfish and prawn, sizzling pumpkin tofu, creamy beef massaman and a good ol’ classic Thai green chicken, with all these bowls of goodness coming with steamed rice and a house beverage to liven up your week.

Kicking off every Thursday from 5pm, this dinner saviour could become your newest weekly staple during our chilliest months. There’s no need to book, but you can stay informed on any weekly substitutions or specials by checking out their website for any curry-related updates.

