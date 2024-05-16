Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Curry Night at the Woollahra

  • Restaurants
  • The Woollahra Hotel, Woollahra
  1. A thai green curry in a bowl is held by two hands on either side
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A bowl of massaman curry sprinkled with peanuts
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Warm up your belly, and your Thursday with this weekly curry fest at the Woollahra Hotel

Sometimes, a Thursday night in winter can be a bit, as they say, ‘bleak’. Deciding what to eat for dinner can feel like Everest (not to be too dramatic, but seriously) and the thought of having to physically cook something warm and nourishing can feel a wee bit much for those of us who would rather lie horizontally whilst listening to dolphin noises in their dark living rooms. For all ye weary folk, we hear you. That’s why the weekly Thursday curry night at the Woollahra Hotel is such a catch.

Reinstated by new head chef Jordan Muhamad, who has cooked up a spice storm at the illustrious likes of Chin Chin and Spice Temple, this Thursday extravaganza is all about rich, complexly flavoured curries that pack a bloody punch. House-made curries include a steaming Hiramasa kingfish and prawn, sizzling pumpkin tofu, creamy beef massaman and a good ol’ classic Thai green chicken, with all these bowls of goodness coming with steamed rice and a house beverage to liven up your week.  

Kicking off every Thursday from 5pm, this dinner saviour could become your newest weekly staple during our chilliest months. There’s no need to book, but you can stay informed on any weekly substitutions or specials by checking out their website for any curry-related updates. 

Want to think about making dinner less, and eating yummy cheap food more? Look no further than our list of Sydney's best cheap eats. You're welcome.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.woollahrahotel.com.au/whats-on/curry-night/
Address:
The Woollahra Hotel
116 Queen St
Woollahra
Sydney
2025
Contact:
www.woollahrahotel.com.au
02 9327 9777
Price:
Varies
Opening hours:
-Thu 5pm-midnight; Fri, Sat noon-midnight; Sun noon-10pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.