Timeout

Dancing Queen Dining Experience

  • Restaurants, Greek
  • The Potts Point Hotel, Potts Point
  1. A group of two men and two women dressed like the band ABBA.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A man in a green jumpsuit smiling
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Voyage to the island of Skopelos for an evening of dancing, dining and jiving

Calling all Mamma Mia! fans: this winter, Potts Point Hotel is running a theatrical dining experience based on the beloved film and ABBA jukebox musical. Trek down past The Golden Mile on either August 7 or August 14 for the closest thing you'll get to a breezy Greek paradise in the colder Sydney months.

Tickets are $99 per person and include a two-course meal, drink, the performance and a disco dance that will have you sending out an S.O.S. for some more appropriate dancing shoes. The Mediterranean-inspired menu includes dishes like paprika-grilled chicken and eggplant parmigiana that you can enjoy while being serenaded by performers and getting immersed in the enduring love stories of the Sheridans. 

The extremely limited run is sure to sell out, so head to the website here because the winner takes it all.

There's so much going on in Sydney this winter. Check out our top picks of things to do here.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
explorehidden.com/event/details/the-dancing-queen-dining-experience-sydney-1553432
Address:
The Potts Point Hotel
33-35 Darlinghurst Rd
Potts Point
2011
Contact:
www.pottspointhotel.com.au
Price:
$99
Opening hours:
11.30am-late

Dates and times

Buy
