Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

East 33 Travelling Oyster Cart

  • Restaurants, Seafood
  • The Tropic, Manly
East 33 oysters next to a bottle of Veuve Clicquot and glasses
Photograph: Steven Woodburn
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Throw back Sydney's best oysters by the seaside this long weekend

After a massive refurbishment at the tail-end of 2021, the Manly Wharf Bar has come out swinging with a one-stop-shop of laid-back drinking and dining for every season. Breezy easy drinkin' cocktails and a killer Mediterranean-inspired menu by former Chiswick chef, Francois Poulard are keeping things classy.

Matching the high-calibre offerings this Easter long weekend is an extra special festive treat, the travelling East 33 oyster cart, which will be serving up arguably Australia's best Sydney rock oysters alongside bottles of Veuve Clicquot NV Champagne from Friday April 15 to Monday April 18.

East 33 Sydney Rock Oysters is the largest vertically integrated Sydney rock oyster producer, dedicated to serving delicious and unbeatably clean bivalves. The New South Wales wide co-op is all about stories of knowledge, heritage and craft, which you can read all about here.

The oysters will be shucked on site and served by the half dozen and by the dozen. A half dozen comes with two glasses of bubbles at $65 and a dozen will come with a whole bottle of Champagne for $180. What could be more Sydney than throwing back the freshest oysters with a cold glass of Champagne by the ocean? 

Want more? Check out all the great things happening over the long weekend.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
thetropicmanly.com.au/
Address:
The Tropic
E Esplanade
Manly
Sydney
2095
Contact:
thetropicmanly.com.au/reservations
02 9977 1266
Price:
$65-$180
Opening hours:
Wed-Thu, noon-3pm & 5:30-9pm; Fri-Sun, noon-9pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.