After a massive refurbishment at the tail-end of 2021, the Manly Wharf Bar has come out swinging with a one-stop-shop of laid-back drinking and dining for every season. Breezy easy drinkin' cocktails and a killer Mediterranean-inspired menu by former Chiswick chef, Francois Poulard are keeping things classy.

Matching the high-calibre offerings this Easter long weekend is an extra special festive treat, the travelling East 33 oyster cart, which will be serving up arguably Australia's best Sydney rock oysters alongside bottles of Veuve Clicquot NV Champagne from Friday April 15 to Monday April 18.

East 33 Sydney Rock Oysters is the largest vertically integrated Sydney rock oyster producer, dedicated to serving delicious and unbeatably clean bivalves. The New South Wales wide co-op is all about stories of knowledge, heritage and craft, which you can read all about here.

The oysters will be shucked on site and served by the half dozen and by the dozen. A half dozen comes with two glasses of bubbles at $65 and a dozen will come with a whole bottle of Champagne for $180. What could be more Sydney than throwing back the freshest oysters with a cold glass of Champagne by the ocean?

